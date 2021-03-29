MULTIMEDIA

Virus, lockdown, repeat: Looking for a ride during ECQ

Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters struggle to ride a bus along Commonwealth Ave. in Quezon City during the first day of the implementation of stricter restrictions under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on Monday. Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and Laguna, collectively called NCR plus, were placed under enhanced community quaratine from March 29 until April 4, to address rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

