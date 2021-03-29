MULTIMEDIA
Virus, lockdown, repeat: Looking for a ride during ECQ
Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 29 2021 12:16 PM
Commuters struggle to ride a bus along Commonwealth Ave. in Quezon City during the first day of the implementation of stricter restrictions under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on Monday. Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and Laguna, collectively called NCR plus, were placed under enhanced community quaratine from March 29 until April 4, to address rising COVID-19 cases in the region.