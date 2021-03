MULTIMEDIA

Strict implementation of health protocols in buses

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A member of the Quezon City Police District inspects a bus for maximum capacity guidelines and compliance with minimum health protocols at a mobile checkpoint along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The government called for stricter compliance with minimum health protocols in transport systems to arrest the surge of COVID-19 infections.