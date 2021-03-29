Home > News MULTIMEDIA Self-sufficiency during ECQ Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 29 2021 05:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A fisherman throws a net to catch fish at Manila Bay in Baseco, Manila on Monday. Some residents in coastal villages rely on the bay for food instead of waiting for assistance from the government, which has imposed enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces to curb the alarming rise in coronavirus infections. 'Lockdown is not the answer': PCCI says Philippines in 'far worse' situation than last year Read More: COVID-19 enahance community quarantine Manila Bay Baseco Manila fisherman /news/03/29/21/metro-manila-begins-covid-19-vaccination-of-senior-citizens/sports/03/29/21/tokyo-olympics-chiefs-prepare-to-resume-safe-test-events/entertainment/03/29/21/k-pop-winners-yoon-kim-sejeong-release-fresh-tracks/sports/03/29/21/pfl-cancels-copa-paulino-alcantara-sets-july-17-kickoff-for-2021-season/overseas/03/29/21/hong-kong-to-reopen-pools-beaches-as-covid-infections-ease