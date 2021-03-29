MULTIMEDIA

Self-sufficiency during ECQ

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A fisherman throws a net to catch fish at Manila Bay in Baseco, Manila on Monday. Some residents in coastal villages rely on the bay for food instead of waiting for assistance from the government, which has imposed enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces to curb the alarming rise in coronavirus infections.