Rush hour before NCR Plus bubble curfew

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Police manning a checkpoint on Marcos Highway at the border of Cainta and Antipolo check passing vehicles for identification and compliance to health protocols during the early evening rush hour on the first day of the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in the NCR Plus bubble. A curfew has been imposed from 6pm to 5am as part of the measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus as cases continue to rise in record numbers, topping at 10,016 on March 29, 2021.

