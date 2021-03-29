MULTIMEDIA

Manila vaccinates senior citizens

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Senior citizens living in Barangay 378 in Manila receive their first Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday along with residents of 11 other barangays. Around 4,979 seniors pre-registered to receive jabs against the coronavirus disease according to the Manila Public Information Office. Senior residents interested to get vaccinated are encouraged to register at manilacovidd19vaccine.com.