Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila vaccinates senior citizens Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 29 2021 02:00 PM | Updated as of Mar 29 2021 02:38 PM Senior citizens living in Barangay 378 in Manila receive their first Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday along with residents of 11 other barangays. Around 4,979 seniors pre-registered to receive jabs against the coronavirus disease according to the Manila Public Information Office. Senior residents interested to get vaccinated are encouraged to register at manilacovidd19vaccine.com.