Churches closed, faithful urged to attend Holy Week rites virtually

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2021 12:07 AM

Catholics hear Mass outside the San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan City on Palm Sunday. Churches in "NCR plus" will be closed from March 29 until April 4 as the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 imposed stricter restrictions, prohibiting mass gatherings to curb the rising number of cases COVID-19 in the region. Catholic devotees are urged to attend the Holy Week Masses and religious rites virtually through online streaming.

