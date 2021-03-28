Home > News MULTIMEDIA Churches closed, faithful urged to attend Holy Week rites virtually Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 29 2021 12:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Catholics hear Mass outside the San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan City on Palm Sunday. Churches in "NCR plus" will be closed from March 29 until April 4 as the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 imposed stricter restrictions, prohibiting mass gatherings to curb the rising number of cases COVID-19 in the region. Catholic devotees are urged to attend the Holy Week Masses and religious rites virtually through online streaming. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus IATF-EID travel restrictions San Roque Cathedral Caloocan City Palm Sunday multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/28/21/labor-leader-shot-dead-in-laguna/overseas/03/28/21/mexico-says-covid-19-deaths-likely-60-percent-higher-than-confirmed-toll/news/03/28/21/comelec-to-use-e-filing-for-petitions-registration-of-party-list-political-parties/news/03/28/21/lobster-na-may-bigat-na-4-kilo-nahuli-sa-ilocos-sur/business/03/28/21/san-miguel-says-readying-nutribuns-for-ecq-sees-no-disruptions-in-businesses