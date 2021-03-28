MULTIMEDIA

Churches closed, faithful urged to attend Holy Week rites virtually

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Catholics hear Mass outside the San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan City on Palm Sunday. Churches in "NCR plus" will be closed from March 29 until April 4 as the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 imposed stricter restrictions, prohibiting mass gatherings to curb the rising number of cases COVID-19 in the region. Catholic devotees are urged to attend the Holy Week Masses and religious rites virtually through online streaming.