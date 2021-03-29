MULTIMEDIA

Catching a ride under enhanced community quarantine

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters rush to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 29, 2021, as NCR plus is placed under another enhanced community quarantine from March 29 to April 4. Only commissioned shuttle services for employees of permitted offices or establishments, as well as point-to-point transport services provided by the government shall be allowed to operate during the ECQ according to revised omnibus guideline released by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.