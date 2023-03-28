Korean Coast Guard to help in oil spill response

MULTIMEDIA

Korean Coast Guard to assist in oil spill response

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine Coast Guard, led by PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu (center left), briefs visiting representatives of the Korean Coast Guard Emergency Response Team at the PCG headquarters in Manila on the current situation of the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday. According to the PCG, some 10,000 liters of oily water mixture have been collected in Oriental Mindoro, a month since the MT Princess Empress sank carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil. PCG Deputy Commandant for Operations CG Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan, Jr. was also present in the meeting.