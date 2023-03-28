MULTIMEDIA

Kadiwa on Wheels in Novaliches

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The Department of Agriculture, with the assistance of the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division, turns over farm products from Bongabon, Nueva Ecija as part of the Kadiwa on Wheels project to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Novaliches Consumers Cooperative headed by Fr. Roland Jaluag at the OMI Spiritual Center in Quezon City on Tuesday. The products, composed of 590 sacks of rice, 50 kilos of red onions, 25 kilos of white onions, and 800 kilos of tomatoes, will be sold at low prices in different parishes in Quezon City.