E-vehicle promoted for energy efficiency

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 28 2023 04:21 PM | Updated as of Mar 28 2023 04:22 PM

A public utility jeepney (right) travels next to an electric-powered Star 8 minibus (left) along a road in Las Pinas on Tuesday. The iconic jeepneys are scheduled to be phased out at the end of the year and replaced by minibuses under the government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). A replacement vehicle to traditional jeepneys, the Star 8 e-vehicle is being promoted for being energy-efficient, comfortable and safe. 

