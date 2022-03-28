Wage hike pushed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Labor groups push for wage increase Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 28 2022 04:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Labor groups hold a noise barrage outside the Regional Wage Tripartite and Productivity Council (RWTPC) office located at the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) headquarters in Malate, Manila on Monday. The group urged the agency to approve their call for the daily minimum wage in Metro Manila to be increased from P537 to P750. 6 rehiyon nakatanggap ng wage hike petition; NEDA pumalag Labor group seeks P470 daily wage hike in Metro Manila Read More: Wage hike salary hike Regional Wage Tripartite and Productivity Council RWTPC National Wages and Productivity Commission NWPC BMP salary increase taas sahod dagdag sahod minimum wage Metro Manila minimum wage NCR minimum wage /entertainment/03/28/22/nct-dream-makes-comeback-with-full-album-music-video/life/03/28/22/winners-of-first-hiyas-ng-pilipinas-pageant-named/spotlight/03/28/22/surrender-or-die-ghost-village-tries-to-push-back-russians/entertainment/03/28/22/ana-jalandoni-cries-at-first-public-appearance-after-incident/life/03/28/22/look-bb-pilipinas-2021-queens-reunite-for-photo-shoot