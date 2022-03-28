Wage hike pushed

MULTIMEDIA

Labor groups push for wage increase

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Labor groups hold a noise barrage outside the Regional Wage Tripartite and Productivity Council (RWTPC) office located at the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) headquarters in Malate, Manila on Monday. The group urged the agency to approve their call for the daily minimum wage in Metro Manila to be increased from P537 to P750.