Labor groups push for wage increase

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 28 2022 04:26 PM

Wage hike pushed

Labor groups hold a noise barrage outside the Regional Wage Tripartite and Productivity Council (RWTPC) office located at the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) headquarters in Malate, Manila on Monday. The group urged the agency to approve their call for the daily minimum wage in Metro Manila to be increased from P537 to P750. 

