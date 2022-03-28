MULTIMEDIA

US, Philippines kick off 'largest-ever' war games

MGen Jay Bargeron, US Exercise Director and MGen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan PN, Philippine Exercise Director unfurl the Balikatan flag during the opening ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Monday. The Balikatan, considered as the most prominent annual military exercise between the Philippines and the United States, aims to maintain and develop the security relationship between the two country’s armed forces through crisis-action planning, enhanced training on counterterrorism operations, and promoting interoperability of the forces.