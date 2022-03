Sumilao farmers back Robredo

MULTIMEDIA

Sumilao farmers march in support of Robredo

Jimmy Domingo, contributed photo

Ten Sumilao indigenous farmers and seven others representing various rural sectors begin a 40-day march and caravan to Manila in Sumilao, Bukidnon on Monday. The Sumilao farmers have been supported in their fight for their ancestral lands by Vice President Leni Robredo since 2007 as a pro-bono lawyer and they are now returning the favor by backing her presidential bid in May.