Project to help EJK victims' families

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A relative of a drug war victim receives the cremated remains of her loved one from Fr. Flavie Villanueva during a church ceremony in Quezon City on Monday, as part of Project Arise. Free cremation was given to the remains of victims buried in leased gravesites nearing expiry. The project is in line with the Arnold Janssen Kalinga Foundation's Program Paghilom in assisting the families of extrajudicial killing victims in healing and rebuilding their lives.