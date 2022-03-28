MRT-3 offers free ride for a month

MULTIMEDIA

A month-long free ride for MRT-3 commuters

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Commuters crowd the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 Araneta Cubao Station during the first day of the work week as they take advantage of the free train rides implemented by the government, Monday. The much needed respite from the burden of commuting comes after the completion of the MRT rehabilitation with the MRT-3 implementing a month-long free rides program for all passengers upon the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte.