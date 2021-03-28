MULTIMEDIA

St. Peter Parish in QC pays tribute on Palm Sunday to those who succumbed to COVID-19

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

St. Peter Parish Church along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City light candles on top of the pews to honor those who perished from COVID-19, on Palm Sunday, as the country entered the second year of the coronavirus pandemic. Churches in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be closed from March 29 until April 4 in adherence to latest guidelines released by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 10 people, to address rising infections.