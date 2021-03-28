MULTIMEDIA

Palm Sunday rites amid COVID-19 restrictions

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Catholic devotees wearing protective equipment to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease hold palm fronds as they leave the St. Peter Parish Church in Quezon City, after attending a Palm Sunday Mass. Worshippers flocked to churches to observe traditional Palm Sunday rites despite strict government orders to stay indoors to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease.