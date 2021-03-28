Home > News MULTIMEDIA Palm Sunday rites amid COVID-19 restrictions Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 28 2021 04:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Catholic devotees wearing protective equipment to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease hold palm fronds as they leave the St. Peter Parish Church in Quezon City, after attending a Palm Sunday Mass. Worshippers flocked to churches to observe traditional Palm Sunday rites despite strict government orders to stay indoors to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus IATF-EID travel restrictions St Peter Parish Church Quezon City /entertainment/03/28/21/look-sarah-matteo-get-cozy-in-post-wedding-photoshoot/sports/03/28/21/baldwin-sets-conditions-for-kai-sottos-return-to-gilas-for-qualifiers/entertainment/03/28/21/gary-v-sings-cover-of-with-a-smile-for-the-greatest-showdown/news/03/28/21/ph-logs-more-than-9000-covid-19-cases-for-third-straight-day/entertainment/03/28/21/regine-velasquez-bamboo-in-duet-of-michael-jacksons-rock-with-you