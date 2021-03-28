Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Palm Sunday rites amid COVID-19 restrictions

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 28 2021 04:25 PM

Catholic devotees wearing protective equipment to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease hold palm fronds as they leave the St. Peter Parish Church in Quezon City, after attending a Palm Sunday Mass. Worshippers flocked to churches to observe traditional Palm Sunday rites despite strict government orders to stay indoors to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease. 

