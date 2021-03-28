Home > News MULTIMEDIA Crossing EDSA Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 28 2021 04:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man carries a scrap washing machine while crossing EDSA in Mandaluyong on Saturday. According to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, around 71,000 workers have lost their jobs due to retrenchment and closure of their workplaces the first two months of 2021. The department gave assurance that assistance will be provided to workers who will be affected by the week-long enhanced community quarantine from March 29 until April 4. Govt ready to provide cash aid to temporarily displaced workers in NCR Plus: DOLE Read More: COVID-19 general cmmunity quarantine EDSA livelihood /entertainment/03/28/21/look-sarah-matteo-get-cozy-in-post-wedding-photoshoot/sports/03/28/21/baldwin-sets-conditions-for-kai-sottos-return-to-gilas-for-qualifiers/entertainment/03/28/21/gary-v-sings-cover-of-with-a-smile-for-the-greatest-showdown/news/03/28/21/ph-logs-more-than-9000-covid-19-cases-for-third-straight-day/entertainment/03/28/21/regine-velasquez-bamboo-in-duet-of-michael-jacksons-rock-with-you