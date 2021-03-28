MULTIMEDIA

Crossing EDSA

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

A man carries a scrap washing machine while crossing EDSA in Mandaluyong on Saturday. According to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, around 71,000 workers have lost their jobs due to retrenchment and closure of their workplaces the first two months of 2021. The department gave assurance that assistance will be provided to workers who will be affected by the week-long enhanced community quarantine from March 29 until April 4.