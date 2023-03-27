Wage hike in Calabarzon pushed

MULTIMEDIA

Labor groups file wage hike petition in Calabarzon

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Representatives of an umbrella group of labor organizations troop to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - 4A in Calamba, Laguna on Monday, filing a regional wage increase petition that sets the daily minimum wage at Php750 at four area classifications. The group cited the need for a salary hike in Calabarzon to help minimum wage earners cope up with the impact of rising prices of goods and services.