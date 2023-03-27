Wage hike in Calabarzon pushed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Labor groups file wage hike petition in Calabarzon Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 27 2023 02:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Representatives of an umbrella group of labor organizations troop to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - 4A in Calamba, Laguna on Monday, filing a regional wage increase petition that sets the daily minimum wage at Php750 at four area classifications. The group cited the need for a salary hike in Calabarzon to help minimum wage earners cope up with the impact of rising prices of goods and services. Read More: wage hike Calabarzon labor groups Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - 4A in Calamba Laguna /life/03/27/23/lin-manuel-mirandas-greeting-leaves-pinoys-guessing/life/03/27/23/vicki-belo-enjoys-private-concert-of-david-foster-katharine-mcphee/business/03/27/23/economists-expect-us-recession-this-year/business/03/27/23/bdo-to-take-full-ownership-of-podium-complex-after-buyout-of-keppel-shares/news/03/27/23/rep-teves-eyed-among-masterminds-in-degamo-slay-doj