MULTIMEDIA

No longer a dry run for Commonwealth motorcycle riders

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 27 2023 10:19 AM

Commonwealth exclusive motorcycle lane

Riders navigate along the exclusive motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The Metro Manila Development Authority began its full implementation of the exclusive motorcycle lane and apprehended violators after a few weeks of dry run, which aims to limit the accidents along the main highway.

