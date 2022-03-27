Manila LGU distributes Tondominium 2 units

MULTIMEDIA

Manila distributes Tondominium 2 units

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso talks with a beneficiary of a condo unit at the Tondominium 2, a housing project of the local government of Manila, on Sunday. The 42sqm 2bedroom unit were distributed to selected residents of Manila, which will be paid for P2,000 per month and refundable the moment beneficiary decide to move out.