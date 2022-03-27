Lights off for Earth Hour 2022

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Earth Hour 2022 Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 27 2022 12:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Rizal Monument turns off its lights during Earth Hour 2022 on Saturday. The celebration of Earth Hour at the Rizal Park in Luneta was spearheaded by the National Parks Development Committee in partnership with different climate advocacy groups. Read More: Earth Hour 2022 Rizal Monument climate change /entertainment/03/27/22/iya-villania-proudly-shows-off-baby-bump-in-boracay/news/03/27/22/coast-guard-reports-close-distance-maneuvering-of-chinese-ship/entertainment/03/27/22/lovi-poe-fangirls-over-dua-lipa-after-seeing-la-concert/sports/03/27/22/nba-nets-hand-slumping-heat-fourth-straight-loss/sports/03/27/22/nba-grizzlies-extend-home-dominance-by-beating-bucks