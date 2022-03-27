Home  >  News

Earth Hour 2022

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 27 2022 12:18 PM

Lights off for Earth Hour 2022

The Rizal Monument turns off its lights during Earth Hour 2022 on Saturday. The celebration of Earth Hour at the Rizal Park in Luneta was spearheaded by the National Parks Development Committee in partnership with different climate advocacy groups. 

