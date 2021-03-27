MULTIMEDIA

In thy cross

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A man drapes a cross in violet cloth in St. Peter Parish on Saturday as the church begins its preparations for Palm Sunday and the start of the observance of the Holy Week.

The observance of Holy Week, one of the most significant religious events in the Philippines, will remain muted for the second straight year in the capital region and surrounding provinces as authorities struggle to contain the spread of COVID-19.