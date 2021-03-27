In thy cross

Home  >  News

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 27 2021 03:19 PM

A man drapes a cross in violet cloth in St. Peter Parish on Saturday as the church begins its preparations for Palm Sunday and the start of the observance of the Holy Week. 

The observance of Holy Week, one of the most significant religious events in the Philippines, will remain muted for the second straight year in the capital region and surrounding provinces as authorities struggle to contain the spread of COVID-19. 

