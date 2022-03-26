Sara Duterte-Carpio campaigns in Pasig

MULTIMEDIA

A photo with VP hopeful Duterte-Carpio

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Davao City Mayor and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio takes a photo with a child during a campaign rally at the Pasig Mega Market on Saturday. Duterte-Carpio recently reiterated her support for running mate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as several supporters campaign for her pairing with other presidential aspirants.