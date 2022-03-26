Sara Duterte-Carpio campaigns in Pasig

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A photo with VP hopeful Duterte-Carpio George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 26 2022 03:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Davao City Mayor and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio takes a photo with a child during a campaign rally at the Pasig Mega Market on Saturday. Duterte-Carpio recently reiterated her support for running mate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as several supporters campaign for her pairing with other presidential aspirants. RoSa 2022? Sara says committed to support Marcos, shuns pairing with his rivals 'No matter what': Isko says Willie Ong still his VP bet despite being paired with Sara Duterte Campaign for Leni-Sara tandem in Halalan 2022 kicks off in Cagayan de Oro Read More: Halalan 2022 2022 elections Philippine elections eleksyon eleksyon 2022 polls campaign national elections Sara Duterte Philippine elections 2022 Sara Duterte-Carpio Pasig Mega Market /sports/03/26/22/boxing-champion-usyk-leaves-ukraine-for-joshua-rematch-preparation/sports/03/26/22/kyrgios-stuns-rublev-in-52-minutes-at-miami-open/sports/03/26/22/triple-h-bids-adeiu-to-pro-wrestling/sports/03/26/22/messi-scores-as-argentina-take-unbeaten-run-to-30/sports/03/26/22/knicks-rally-to-beat-heat-while-nba-sixers-rip-clippers