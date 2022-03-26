Home  >  News

Taal Volcano on Alert Level 3, nearby residents evacuated

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Posted at Mar 26 2022 07:18 PM

Residents near Taal evacuated

A child flies a kite in a public school compound after residents living near Taal volcano were evacuated in Laurel, Batangas, on Saturday. The volcano was placed on Alert Level 3 on Saturday morning after its "main crater generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst," with plumes reaching as high as 1,500 meters, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology said. 

