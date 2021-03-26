MULTIMEDIA

Last mass before Holy Week lockdown

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees pray behind metal barriers as members of the Hijos del Nazareno guard the vicinity of the Quiapo Church on Friday to control the number of people entering the church plaza. Devotees trooped to the church before the Holy Week after the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said they would comply with government's order restricting attendance in public masses through the Holy Week.