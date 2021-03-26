Home > News MULTIMEDIA Last mass before Holy Week lockdown George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 26 2021 01:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Devotees pray behind metal barriers as members of the Hijos del Nazareno guard the vicinity of the Quiapo Church on Friday to control the number of people entering the church plaza. Devotees trooped to the church before the Holy Week after the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said they would comply with government's order restricting attendance in public masses through the Holy Week. Read More: coronavirus covid19 Quiapo Black Nazarene church mass IATF lockdown Holy Week multimedia multimedia photos /sports/03/26/21/nba-short-handed-clippers-stop-spurs-trail-blazers-edge-heat/overseas/03/26/21/more-than-500-manatees-die-in-florida/life/03/26/21/divine-lee-tries-for-third-baby-via-in-vitro-fertilization/entertainment/03/26/21/luis-manzano-sinabi-kay-jessy-mendiola-na-nais-na-niya-magkaroon-ng-anak/news/03/26/21/de-facto-health-workers-tolentino-defends-mayors-who-got-covid-19-vaccines