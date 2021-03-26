Home > News MULTIMEDIA Keeping it clean and disinfected George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 26 2021 03:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Mall staff clean up tables at an outdoor dining set up at a mall in Manila on Friday. Eating at restaurants is limited to al fresco dining at 50 percent capacity for the duration of the general community quarantine with additional restrictions in the NCR Plus bubble until April 4 as part of government efforts to arrest the spread of COVID-19. Palace: With economy open, NCR Plus bubble not under lockdown DTI chief gustong buksan uli ang ilang negosyo matapos ang 2 linggong paghihigpit Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 restaurant al fresco dining clean up NCR Plus bubble NCR Plus /entertainment/03/26/21/saint-sheryn-regis-reacts-on-queen-of-prepositions-monicker/entertainment/03/26/21/engaged-liza-soberano-says-she-would-be-loud-and-proud-if-that-were-the-case/news/03/26/21/ipagpaliban-ang-non-essential-na-byahe-pakiusap-ng-philippine-ports-authority/sports/03/26/21/mma-drex-zamboanga-confident-sister-denice-can-pull-off-upset-vs-seo-hee-ham/news/03/26/21/new-record-high-ph-reports-9838-more-covid-19-cases-total-breaches-700000-mark