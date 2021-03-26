MULTIMEDIA

Keeping it clean and disinfected

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Mall staff clean up tables at an outdoor dining set up at a mall in Manila on Friday. Eating at restaurants is limited to al fresco dining at 50 percent capacity for the duration of the general community quarantine with additional restrictions in the NCR Plus bubble until April 4 as part of government efforts to arrest the spread of COVID-19.