THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 24, 2023

Sea of garbage in French demonstration Firefighters walk through a sea of waste thrown in the street after extinguishing a fire near the Place de la Bourse on the sidelines of a demonstration in Paris on Thursday, a week after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote. Some 1.089 million protesters took part in demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, the interior ministry said, with 119,000 marching in Paris alone. Stefano Rellandini, AFP

Looongganisa boodle fight in Calumpit People participate in the "Longest Boodle Fight" during the start of the two-day Longganisa Festival in Calumpit, Bulacan on Friday to celebrate the town's 451st founding anniversary. Thousands joined the longganisa boodle fight that reached more than 500 meters, which aimed to allay fears on cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) in various parts of the country. Central Luzon, where Bulacan is located, accounts for more than half of the country's total hog production. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Month of fighting fire Firemen try to contain a blaze at Birch Tree Plaza building on Muelle de Binondo in Manila on Friday. The fire affected the 5th and 6th floors and reached second alarm before it was put out. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Through heat and beyond Grade schoolers from the Baclaran Elementary School use foot rugs for protection from debris while staying outside their school building during an earthquake drill in Paranaque City Friday. The regular earthquake drills are preparation for a major quake in the Metro Manila area. ABS-CBN News