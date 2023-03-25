NotOneInch festival brings awareness to WPS issues

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Group calls on PH to lose #NotOneInch of territory Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2023 12:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Alliance of West Philippine Sea Watchers sign the commitment board during the kick off of the #NotOneInch festival at Brgy. Loyola Heights in Quezon City on Saturday. The festival aims to bring awareness to issues in the West Philippine Sea, and calls on holding President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accountable following his statements on the country’s sovereignty and territory. PH ‘won’t lose 1 inch of its territory’, Marcos Jr. reiterates in speech at PMA Read More: #NotOneInch Not One Inch Festival West Philippine Sea Alliance of West Philippine Sea Watchers /spotlight/03/25/23/mcluhan-fellows-rally-vs-disinformation/news/03/25/23/bilang-ng-mga-kaso-ng-hfmd-sa-borongan-city-tumaas/entertainment/03/25/23/watch-enhypens-vlog-during-manila-concert/sports/03/25/23/uaap-feu-back-in-win-column-after-sweeping-up/sports/03/25/23/nba-fines-suns-coach-williams-20k-for-ripping-referees