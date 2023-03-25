Home  >  News

Group calls on PH to lose #NotOneInch of territory

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2023 12:23 PM

#NotOneInch festival brings awareness to WPS issues

Members of the Alliance of West Philippine Sea Watchers sign the commitment board during the kick off of the #NotOneInch festival at Brgy. Loyola Heights in Quezon City on Saturday. The festival aims to bring awareness to issues in the West Philippine Sea, and calls on holding President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accountable following his statements on the country’s sovereignty and territory. 

