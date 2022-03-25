Home  >  News

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte launches reelection bid

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2022 03:59 PM

QC mayor launches reelection bid

Quezon City Mayor and reelectionist Joy Belmonte, running-mate Gian Sotto (left), and candidate for councilor Arjo Atayde gesture to the crowd as they hold their proclamation rally at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Friday. Home to some 1.4 million registered voters, Quezon City is the country's most vote-rich city. 

