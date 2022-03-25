QC mayor launches reelection bid

Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC Mayor Joy Belmonte launches reelection bid Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2022 03:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Quezon City Mayor and reelectionist Joy Belmonte, running-mate Gian Sotto (left), and candidate for councilor Arjo Atayde gesture to the crowd as they hold their proclamation rally at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Friday. Home to some 1.4 million registered voters, Quezon City is the country's most vote-rich city. Read More: Halalan 2022 2022 elections Philippine elections eleksyon eleksyon 2022 polls campaign Quezon City local elections halalan Joy Belmonte Gian Sotto Arjo Atayde /life/03/25/22/shopping-shorts-new-footwear-sale-events-and-more/sports/03/25/22/hidilyn-diaz-assures-public-she-can-still-compete/life/03/25/22/look-ivana-alawi-gives-tour-of-villa-bridgerton/news/03/25/22/efforts-ongoing-to-unite-candidates-robredo-camp/spotlight/03/25/22/845-candidates-are-sure-winners-in-2022-polls