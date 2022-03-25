Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto kicks off reelection bid

MULTIMEDIA

Vico Sotto kicks off Pasig mayoralty reelection bid

Pasig reelectionist Mayor Vico Sotto greets his running mate for vice mayor, Dodot Jaworski, during their team’s proclamation rally at the Pasig Mega Market on Friday. Three years since the capital region's youngest mayor ended the 27-year reign of the Eusebio dynasty in Pasig, Sotto is seeking a second term with a vice mayoralty candidate and an 11-strong city council slate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News