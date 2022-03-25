Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Vico Sotto kicks off Pasig mayoralty reelection bid

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2022 05:27 PM

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto kicks off reelection bid

Pasig reelectionist Mayor Vico Sotto greets his running mate for vice mayor, Dodot Jaworski, during their team’s proclamation rally at the Pasig Mega Market on Friday. Three years since the capital region's youngest mayor ended the 27-year reign of the Eusebio dynasty in Pasig, Sotto is seeking a second term with a vice mayoralty candidate and an 11-strong city council slate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   2022 elections   Philippine elections   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   polls   campaign   Quezon City   local elections   halalan   Vico Sotto   Dodot Jaworski  