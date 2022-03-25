Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto kicks off reelection bid

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vico Sotto kicks off Pasig mayoralty reelection bid ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2022 05:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pasig reelectionist Mayor Vico Sotto greets his running mate for vice mayor, Dodot Jaworski, during their team’s proclamation rally at the Pasig Mega Market on Friday. Three years since the capital region's youngest mayor ended the 27-year reign of the Eusebio dynasty in Pasig, Sotto is seeking a second term with a vice mayoralty candidate and an 11-strong city council slate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vico Sotto launches re-election bid in Pasig with full slate Read More: Halalan 2022 2022 elections Philippine elections eleksyon eleksyon 2022 polls campaign Quezon City local elections halalan Vico Sotto Dodot Jaworski /life/03/25/22/health-shorts-wellness-show-superbods-registration/spotlight/03/25/22/taliban-bars-afghan-girls-from-attending-schools/overseas/03/25/22/eu-drug-watchdog-oks-astrazeneca-virus-prevention-jab/entertainment/03/25/22/heaven-peralejo-hits-3m-followers-on-instagram/sports/03/25/22/pba-ginebra-makes-its-2-in-a-row-vs-nlex