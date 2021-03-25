MULTIMEDIA

Travelers stranded at Manila port due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Passengers queue outside the North Port Passenger Terminal in Tondo, Manila as they attempt to go home to their respective provinces on Thursday. Port authorities only allowed entry of “essential travelers” in compliance with the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution No. 104 which prohibits non-essential travel in and out of the National Capital Region plus bubble from March 22 until April 4.