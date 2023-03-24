Home > News MULTIMEDIA Through heat and beyond ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 24 2023 01:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Grade schoolers from the Baclaran Elementary School use foot rugs for protection from debris while staying outside their school building during an earthquake drill in Paranaque City Friday. The regular earthquake drills are preparation for a major quake in the Metro Manila area. Over 100 students sent to hospital after fire drill participation in Laguna: mayor Read More: earthquake drill Baclaran students /classified-odd/03/24/23/escape-artist-zebra-back-at-zoo-after-seoul-adventure/entertainment/03/24/23/review-cocaine-bear-is-entertaining-in-a-shallow-way/business/03/24/23/another-round-of-fuel-price-rollback-possible-next-week-stakeholder/overseas/03/24/23/how-vietnam-is-trying-to-stop-rice-warming-the-planet/news/03/24/23/house-willing-to-discuss-charter-change-mode-with-senators