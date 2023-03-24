Home  >  News

Through heat and beyond

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2023 01:44 PM

Grade schoolers from the Baclaran Elementary School use foot rugs for protection from debris while staying outside their school building during an earthquake drill in Paranaque City Friday. The regular earthquake drills are preparation for a major quake in the Metro Manila area. 

