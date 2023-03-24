Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Month of fighting fire

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2023 01:17 PM | Updated as of Mar 24 2023 02:12 PM

Month of fighting fire

Firemen try to contain a blaze at Birch Tree Plaza building on Muelle de Binondo in Manila on Friday. The fire affected the 5th and 6th floors and reached second alarm before it was put out. 

Read More:  fire   Binondo   March   firement   Birch Tree   building  