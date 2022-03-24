Urban farm set up in Taguig

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Urban farm set up to promote sustainability, food security Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 24 2022 10:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the media look at the BGC Urban Farm in Taguig on Thursday set up in conjunction with the local government and advocacy groups to promote urban farming. The farm also aims to encourage participation and interest in sustainability, conservation, and food security. Read More: BGC Community Farm BGC COmmunity Farm by Urban Farmers environment farming food security NGC Urban Farm sustainability urban farming /news/03/24/22/10-pulis-sangkot-umano-sa-huli-dap-sa-pampanga/spotlight/03/24/22/henares-carpio-marcos-jr-can-escape-p203b-tax-liability-if-he-is-president/news/03/24/22/comelec-inks-deal-to-spare-govt-dole-outs-from-electioneering/news/03/24/22/leody-bello-get-cheers-from-kakampinks-in-iloilo/sports/03/24/22/pvl-tough-group-a-benefit-to-surging-cignal-hd