MULTIMEDIA

Urban farm set up to promote sustainability, food security

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2022 10:42 PM

Urban farm set up in Taguig

Members of the media look at the BGC Urban Farm in Taguig on Thursday set up in conjunction with the local government and advocacy groups to promote urban farming. The farm also aims to encourage participation and interest in sustainability, conservation, and food security. 

