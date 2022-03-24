Lining up for Apostille at DFA

MULTIMEDIA

Long lines at DFA for document authentication

ABS-CBN News

Filipinos hoping to work overseas line up outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City, to secure an Apostille or Authentication certificate (red ribbon) on Thursday. An Apostille is a certificate which authenticates the origin of a public document, issued and recognized in countries party to the Apostille Convention. The Apostille streamlines the whole authentication procedure of documents which provides convenience and results to less cost and processing time to Filipinos working and doing business overseas.



