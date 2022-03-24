Groups to BIR: Compel Marcos family to pay 203 billion estate tax

MULTIMEDIA

Groups urge BIR to compel Marcos family to pay estate tax

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Multisectoral groups picket in front of the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Quezon City on Thursday, urging the agency to go after the Marcos family for their tax debt amounting to around 203 billion pesos. Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos was convicted in 1995 for failing to file his income tax returns from 1982-1985 while working as governor and vice governor of Ilocos Norte.