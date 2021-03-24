Home  >  News

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2021 01:42 PM

Voter registration continues inside the bubble

People wait for the opening of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Quezon City Wednesday so they can register as voters. Despite the quarantine restrictions because of the spread of the coronavirus, Comelec offices remain open and will accept voter registration until September 30 of this year. 
 

