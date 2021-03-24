Home > News MULTIMEDIA Respite at Baclaran Church Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 24 2021 03:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man feeds pigeons as he accompanies a person with disability inside the compound of the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parańaque City on Wednesday. The Baclaran Church allows entry of devotees at 10 percent capacity at a time, as religious gatherings remain prohibited under the new resolution issued by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 to curb the increase of coronavirus infections in Metro Manila. CBCP: Church won't turn away people during Holy Week but not encouraging attendance Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus general community quarantine NCR plus bubble Mass Baclaran Church multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/24/21/never-any-requirement-for-firms-eyeing-covid-19-vaccine-purchase-duterte-adviser/business/03/24/21/looking-for-a-work-from-home-job-there-are-12000-available-jobstreet/business/03/24/21/airasia-cancels-several-flights-due-to-ban-on-no-essential-travel-from-ncr-plus/entertainment/03/24/21/vin-abrenica-minsang-pinagselosan-si-derek-ramsay/sports/03/24/21/boss-danding-coach-aric-to-be-given-posthumous-recognition-in-psa-awards