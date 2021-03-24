MULTIMEDIA

Respite at Baclaran Church

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man feeds pigeons as he accompanies a person with disability inside the compound of the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parańaque City on Wednesday. The Baclaran Church allows entry of devotees at 10 percent capacity at a time, as religious gatherings remain prohibited under the new resolution issued by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 to curb the increase of coronavirus infections in Metro Manila.



