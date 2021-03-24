MULTIMEDIA

Devotees attend Mass despite Baclaran church closure

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Catholic devotees attend Mass outside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parańaque City on Wednesday. Mass gatherings, including religious services, were suspended as the National Capital Region plus adjacent provinces were placed under general community quarantine with stricter restrictions in an attempt to address rising cases of COVID-19.