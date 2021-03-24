Home  >  News

Devotees attend Mass despite Baclaran church closure

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2021 12:13 PM

Catholic devotees attend Mass outside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parańaque City on Wednesday. Mass gatherings, including religious services, were suspended as the National Capital Region plus adjacent provinces were placed under general community quarantine with stricter restrictions in an attempt to address rising cases of COVID-19. 

