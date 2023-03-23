MULTIMEDIA
Puerto Galera, other Oriental Mindoro tourism sites remain open
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 23 2023 04:52 PM
A view of the White beach in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday. Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco and Calapan City remain open for tourism according to the Department of Tourism-Mindoro as oil spill response continues in several towns of Oriental Mindoro.
