Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Puerto Galera, other Oriental Mindoro tourism sites remain open

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2023 04:52 PM

Puerto Galera, other Oriental Mindoro tourism sites remain open

A view of the White beach in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday. Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco and Calapan City remain open for tourism according to the Department of Tourism-Mindoro as oil spill response continues in several towns of Oriental Mindoro. 

Read More:  Oriental Mindoro   oil spill   Puerto Galera   Calapan   San Teodoro   Baco   MT Princess Empress  