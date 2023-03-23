Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Filipino-Muslims mark Ramadan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2023 12:49 PM

Filipino-Muslims mark Ramadan

A vendor tends to her stall near the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday, the first day of Ramadan. The holy month will be observed by Muslims around the world with dawn-to-sunset prayer and fasting . 

Read More:  Ramadan   holy month   Islam   Filipino-Muslims   prayer and fasting  