Home > News MULTIMEDIA Filipino-Muslims mark Ramadan Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 23 2023 12:49 PM A vendor tends to her stall near the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday, the first day of Ramadan. The holy month will be observed by Muslims around the world with dawn-to-sunset prayer and fasting . Saudi announces Ramadan to start Thursday