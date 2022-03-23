PUP launches ‘Education on Wheels’

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PUP launches 'Pamantasang Bayan Dunong Gulong' ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 23 2022 04:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A university professor orients staff members who will take part in the Education on Wheels (EOW) or the “Pamantasang Bayan Dunong Gulong” program of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Sta. Mesa in Manila on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art facility aims to provide modular and flexible literacy programs for out-of-school youths. Students from Tondo, Manila, enrolled in office administration will initially participate in the EOW program. Read More: Education on Wheels Pamantasang Bayan Dunong Gulong Polytechnic University of the Philippines PUP Sta Mesa out of school youth education schooling /video/news/03/23/22/ecop-says-in-favor-of-4-day-work-week-if/video/news/03/23/22/kawalan-ng-social-distancing-pagsakay-ng-bus-inireklamo/sports/03/23/22/pba-converge-acquires-alaska-franchise/news/03/23/22/deped-eo-on-new-teaching-levels-pending-at-malacaang/business/03/23/22/robredo-promises-to-help-electric-cooperatives-improve