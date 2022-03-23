PUP launches ‘Education on Wheels’

MULTIMEDIA

PUP launches 'Pamantasang Bayan Dunong Gulong'

A university professor orients staff members who will take part in the Education on Wheels (EOW) or the “Pamantasang Bayan Dunong Gulong” program of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Sta. Mesa in Manila on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art facility aims to provide modular and flexible literacy programs for out-of-school youths. Students from Tondo, Manila, enrolled in office administration will initially participate in the EOW program.



