No shade, no problem

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Mar 23 2022 07:54 PM

PH braces for high heat during dry season

A child runs unmindful of the afternoon heat in Brgy. Calumpit, Binangonan, Rizal on Wednesday as the dry season in the Philippines begins. State weather bureau PAGASA recorded a rise in the heat index of several areas of the country Tuesday, logging a scorching 46 degrees Celsius in Virac, Catanduanes. 

