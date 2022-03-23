PH braces for high heat during dry season

MULTIMEDIA

No shade, no problem

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A child runs unmindful of the afternoon heat in Brgy. Calumpit, Binangonan, Rizal on Wednesday as the dry season in the Philippines begins. State weather bureau PAGASA recorded a rise in the heat index of several areas of the country Tuesday, logging a scorching 46 degrees Celsius in Virac, Catanduanes.