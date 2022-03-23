PH braces for high heat during dry season

Home > News MULTIMEDIA No shade, no problem Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Posted at Mar 23 2022 07:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child runs unmindful of the afternoon heat in Brgy. Calumpit, Binangonan, Rizal on Wednesday as the dry season in the Philippines begins. State weather bureau PAGASA recorded a rise in the heat index of several areas of the country Tuesday, logging a scorching 46 degrees Celsius in Virac, Catanduanes. Several areas under 'danger' classification as heat index rises - PAGASA Read More: dry season summer PAGASA heat index RIzal Binangonan fishing pier init tag-init weather Philippine weather /overseas/03/23/22/ukraines-zelensky-slams-un-urges-reform/news/03/23/22/taas-presyo-sa-petrolyo-nagbabadya/sports/03/23/22/mma-denice-zamboanga-wants-decisive-win-vs-seo-see-ham/business/03/23/22/mga-negosyante-pumalag-sa-hirit-na-safety-seal-bago-business-permit/sports/03/23/22/uaap-looks-to-welcome-fans-by-second-round-of-mens-basketball