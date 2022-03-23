Groups file complaints vs. NTF-ELCAC’s red-tagging

MULTIMEDIA

Administrative complaints filed vs Badoy for red-tagging

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A group of teachers, student leaders, religious and ordinary citizens file administrative complaints against NTF-ELCAC Usec Lorraine Badoy at the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Wednesday. The complaints stemmed from the unabated red tagging and false and unsubstantiated accusations coming from the NTF-ELCAC which has endangered the lives of the people concerned.