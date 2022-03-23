Environmental groups urge Nestle to 'Break free from Plastics'

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Eco groups highlight plastic pollution, call for better solution Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 23 2022 11:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Environmental activists deliver a turtle sculpture made of single-use plastic sachets as they dramatize the impacts of plastic wastes to the marine environment, during a protest in front of Nestle’ Philippines headquarters, in Makati City on Wednesday. The group urged the Swiss food giant to stop use of single-use plastics that impacts coastal communities and marine biodiversity. Read More: Break Free from Plastics environmental advocates Greenpeace plastic pollution protest waste wildlife /video/business/03/23/22/australian-firms-keen-to-invest-in-ph-envoy/news/03/23/22/ph-honors-covid-19-vaxx-cards-of-3-more-countries/entertainment/03/23/22/angelica-panganibans-friends-congratulate-her-on-pregnancy/entertainment/03/23/22/julia-montes-nagpasalamat-sa-sorpresa-ng-probinsyano/news/03/23/22/ka-leody-hits-duterte-on-last-100-days-in-office