Environmental groups urge Nestle to 'Break free from Plastics'

Eco groups highlight plastic pollution, call for better solution

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Environmental activists deliver a turtle sculpture made of single-use plastic sachets as they dramatize the impacts of plastic wastes to the marine environment, during a protest in front of Nestle’ Philippines headquarters, in Makati City on Wednesday. The group urged the Swiss food giant to stop use of single-use plastics that impacts coastal communities and marine biodiversity.