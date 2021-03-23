Home > News MULTIMEDIA Screening travelers between borders Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 23 2021 11:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A checkpoint screens passing vehicles coming from Santo Tomas, Batangas heading to Calamba, Laguna on Tuesday as curfew hours under the general community quarantine (GCQ) with additional restrictions in the "NCR Plus bubble" nears. Non-essential travel in and out of the bubble is restricted, with the area under curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until April 4. LIST: Cebu Pacific cancels several flights as govt bans 'NCR Plus' leisure travel Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 NCR Plus NCR Plus bubble COVID-19 checkpoint checkpoint border Batangas Laguna multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/03/23/21/brazils-sao-paulo-reports-record-1021-covid-19-deaths-in-24-hours/news/03/23/21/supermarket-nasunog-sa-pangasinan/video/business/03/23/21/ph-shares-rise-as-investors-go-bargain-hunting/video/news/03/23/21/tacloban-mayor-gets-covid-19-jab-despite-not-being-on-priority-list/video/news/03/23/21/several-lawmakers-call-for-abolition-of-phs-task-force-vs-covid-19