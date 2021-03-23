Home  >  News

Screening travelers between borders

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2021 11:32 PM

A checkpoint screens passing vehicles coming from Santo Tomas, Batangas heading to Calamba, Laguna on Tuesday as curfew hours under the general community quarantine (GCQ) with additional restrictions in the "NCR Plus bubble" nears. Non-essential travel in and out of the bubble is restricted, with the area under curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until April 4. 

 

