Proof of vaccine vs. COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A frontliner takes a selfie while getting inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Placido Del Mundo Elementary School along Quirino Highway in Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City on Tuesday. Quezon City launched its campaign to vaccinate around 6,000 community frontliners that include health workers from both public and private clinics, diagnostic laboratories, facilities servicing aged population and rehabilitation centers, from March 22 until 24. The government will also inoculate members of its Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT), contact tracers from the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU), and a number of QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office responders.