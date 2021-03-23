Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Praying in church more than a year into the pandemic

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Posted at Mar 23 2021 04:40 PM

Praying in church more than a year into the pandemic

People pray as workers disinfect pews at a church in Manila on Tuesday as authorities implement stricter protocols including prohibition of religious gatherings due to an increase in new COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. For the second straight year, Holy Week services in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, collectively called the “NCR Plus bubble,” are cancelled as the areas are placed under general community quarantine with additional restrictions until April 4, Easter Sunday, to curb the rising cases of COVID-19.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   church   NCR Plus   NCR Plus bubble   Holy Week   Holy Week 2021   multimedia   multimedia photos  