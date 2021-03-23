MULTIMEDIA

Praying in church more than a year into the pandemic

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

People pray as workers disinfect pews at a church in Manila on Tuesday as authorities implement stricter protocols including prohibition of religious gatherings due to an increase in new COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. For the second straight year, Holy Week services in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, collectively called the “NCR Plus bubble,” are cancelled as the areas are placed under general community quarantine with additional restrictions until April 4, Easter Sunday, to curb the rising cases of COVID-19.