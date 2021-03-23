Home > News MULTIMEDIA Frontliners vaccinated against COVID-19 at Ospital ng Maynila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 23 2021 07:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Frontliners have their vital signs checked before getting inoculated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday. According to the Manila Health Department, around 2,000 frontliners consisting of personnel from the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO), social workers, Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTS), and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) are expected to receive their first jab of the vaccine. PH officials mull over diverting COVID-19 vaccines to areas hit by infection surge Senior citizen na health workers sinimulan nang bakunahan sa Maynila Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Philippines AstraZeneca Ospital ng Maynila frontliners Manila City Manila City vaccination Manila City COVID-19 vaccine multimedia multimedia photos /spotlight/03/23/21/not-the-mass-i-dreamed-of-empty-churches-haunt-holy-week-for-2nd-year-due-to-covid-19/entertainment/03/23/21/isang-taon-nang-nagtitiis-ang-pilipino-janine-gutierrez-laments-lack-of-solutions-amid-covid-19-surge/news/03/23/21/dfa-reports-21-new-covid-19-cases-among-filipinos-abroad-total-tops-16000/business/03/23/21/over-600-establishments-fail-to-comply-with-covid-19-rules-dole-official/news/03/23/21/chinas-continuing-infringements-negate-its-commitments-under-intl-law-asean-pact-dfa