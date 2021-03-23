MULTIMEDIA

Frontliners vaccinated against COVID-19 at Ospital ng Maynila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Frontliners have their vital signs checked before getting inoculated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday. According to the Manila Health Department, around 2,000 frontliners consisting of personnel from the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO), social workers, Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTS), and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) are expected to receive their first jab of the vaccine.